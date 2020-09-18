Advertisement

Hurricane Harry’s announces it’s closing temporarily

The bar’s management said they’re “actively working to evaluate all options and find a way to serve the community again.”
Hurricane Harry's announced on social media it is temporarily closing.
Hurricane Harry's announced on social media it is temporarily closing.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Harry’s has announced it will temporarily close again. The local bar took to social media Thursday and said it would close until further notice. They say the decision comes down to customers being allowed to dance.

Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, which was announced Thursday, does not specifically mention dancing. But it does say any bar operating as a restaurant must bring in more sales from food than alcohol, and customers can eat or drink only while seated.

“When patrons come into a restaurant, they’re required to be wearing a mask until they are seated," said Abbott during a press conference. "They’re required to stay seated unless they need to go to the restroom or unless they are leaving, and if they’re walking around anywhere in the restaurant, they’re supposed to have a mask on. If restaurants are not following those standards, those restaurants stand to lose their license.”

In a post from Hurricane Harry’s management, they said "We are actively working to evaluate all options and find a way to serve the community again”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Reports of active shooter at Fort Hood unfounded, post says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Reports that spread Thursday morning of an active shooter on Fort Hood are unfounded, the post said.

News

Front brings cool-down in time for the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Comfortable mornings on the way by Saturday.

News

Aggieland Humane Society sheltering more animals following recent hurricanes

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M launches state-wide homework helpline

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New Waverly High School cancels in-person learning this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/17

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Bryan police are investigating shooting that left one person in the hospital

Breaking News

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm Friday.

News

Mail-in ballots delayed due to Green Party Candidates addition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Supreme Court ordered the addition to two Green Party Candidates, resulting in changes to ballots and delays.