Hurricane Harry’s announces it’s closing temporarily

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Harry’s has announced it will temporarily close again. The local bar took to social media Thursday and said it would close until further notice. They say the decision comes down to customers being allowed to dance.

Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, which was announced Thursday, does not specifically mention dancing. But it does say any bar operating as a restaurant must bring in more sales from food than alcohol, and customers can eat or drink only while seated.

“When patrons come into a restaurant, they’re required to be wearing a mask until they are seated," said Abbott during a press conference. "They’re required to stay seated unless they need to go to the restroom or unless they are leaving, and if they’re walking around anywhere in the restaurant, they’re supposed to have a mask on. If restaurants are not following those standards, those restaurants stand to lose their license.”

In a post from Hurricane Harry’s management, they said "We are actively working to evaluate all options and find a way to serve the community again”

