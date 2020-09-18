Kicking off the weekend on a comfortable note as we watch activity in the Gulf

A drier air mass is on the way to South Texas, filtering in throughout the day Friday which will make it a pretty comfortable start to the weekend across the Brazos Valley. As afternoon temperatures head for the upper 80s across the area, the good news is that it will actually feel the upper 80s! The rest of Friday looks to sit pretty quiet, so any evening plans that you have out and about look to sit in pretty good shape. That drier air helps our temperatures work their way down into the low to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so definitely a nice weekend to take the coffee out on the front porch!

As we look ahead to the forecast for the back half of the weekend and into the beginning of next week, that’s where we still have details to fine-tune. Tropical Depression Twenty-Two sits off in the western Gulf Friday morning and will likely become Tropical Storm Wilfred by the end of the day. As hurricane hunters continue to gather more data on the depression, we hope to get a better picture at what this system will do heading through the weekend. In all honesty, that’s where the forecast will change over the next few days. But for now, we need to keep close eyes on this system as there’s a chance that this tropical system will ride closely to the Texas coast. If it does so, rain chances work back in as early as Sunday with higher chances for the first few days of next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 85. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.