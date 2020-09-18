Advertisement

Local dance halls interpreting Governor’s latest orders differently

Hurricane Harry’s believes dancing isn’t allowed.
Hurricane Harry's has temporarily closed while Southern's remains open for dancing.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local dance halls operating as restaurants are looking at their options to continuing running based on the Governor’s latest mandates. Businesses in town are interpreting those orders differently and there is still some confusion. Hurricane Harry’s announced Thursday they’d be closing temporarily after just recently reopening.

Hurricane Harry’s plans to be closed for at least 30 days. Their owner said Friday the Governor’s latest rules means they can’t have dancing.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott’s order didn’t specifically discuss dancing but says any bar operating as a restaurant must bring in more sales from food than alcohol, and customers can eat or drink only while seated.

Harry’s owner Jack McGregor couldn’t meet for an in-person interview but said it’s very disheartening 25 staff have seen their work paused.

“When the bars were actually open they used to have a sign that said you know you can dance at your own risk. I don’t know if it’s too good of an idea," said Jaden Wilcoxen, a Texas A&M Student and College Station resident. He’s also been to Hurricane Harry’s before for dancing.

“I mean I’m a nursing student so I’m big believer in you know people like me will be fine but I mean it’s about spreading it... I feel like if Harry’s opens it’s only going to be worse," Wilcoxen said.

Shiner Park remains closed in Northgate but over at Post Oak Mall Southerns is still open for business.

“We just make sure everyone is wearing a mask when they are on the dance floor and they are dancing," said Caitlin Banta, Southerns Front of House Manager. She and their owner said they’ve been reviewing the latest rules and interpret dancing is still ok.

“Yesterday our owner was on the phone all day trying to figure out what we had to do to follow the rules and make sure that we were following them just the same with the dance floor thing so we’re trying to make sure we were following everything," said Banta.

Right now they are operating at 50 percent capacity but preparing to go to 75 percent inside.

“We do have like the mask mandate so anytime you get up from your table, any time you’re dancing going to the bathroom walking out you do have to wear your mask when you’re at the table you’re more than welcome or at the bar you can take your mask off,” explained Banta.

“That is a big thing with COVID is when do we draw the line between saving people’s lives and the destruction of the economy around us you know? It’s really a hard battle in a way," said Wilcoxen.

We did talk to staff in Gov. Abbott’s office today seeking clarification on if dancing is allowed or not. We are still waiting for a response to our questions.

We have our previous story on Hurricane Harry’s announcement here.

Gov. Abbott’s latest order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

