Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Thursday Night 10pm Forecast Update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Restaurant Report Card- September 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hurricane Harry’s announces it’s closing temporarily

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 9/17

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Health officials, local leaders working towards plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hurricane Harry’s announces it’s closing temporarily

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Hurricane Harry's announced on social media it is temporarily closing.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.