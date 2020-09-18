Advertisement

Small plane crashes in Huntsville

Small plane crashes in Huntsville(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A small plane crashed near the Holliday Unit in Huntsville on Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The TDCJ said the pilot reported losing power on approach to the Huntsville Airport across the freeway. Both the pilot and instructor were able to walk away safely from the incident, according to TDCJ.

TDCJ staff were busy this evening near the Holliday Unit after a small plane crash landed in the field nearby. The pilot...

Posted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday, September 17, 2020

