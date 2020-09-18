Small plane crashes in Huntsville
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A small plane crashed near the Holliday Unit in Huntsville on Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The TDCJ said the pilot reported losing power on approach to the Huntsville Airport across the freeway. Both the pilot and instructor were able to walk away safely from the incident, according to TDCJ.
