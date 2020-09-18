Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG.

