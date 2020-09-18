Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station receives $241K Railway Improvement Grant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sen. John Cornyn announced Friday the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment was awarded a federal grant of $241,546 to improve local railways.

The funding is from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program as part of the FAST Act. The CRISI program is authorized by the FAST Act to fund projects that improve the safety, efficiency, and/or reliability of intercity passenger and freight rail systems.

“With more people coming to Texas each day, we must ensure our infrastructure can meet increasing demands,” said Cornyn in a statement. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage transit improvement in Bryan-College Station.”

This project will fund the use of drone-technology and three-dimensional mapping to study passive grade crossings in rural areas, performed by the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment station.

