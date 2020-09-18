Treat of the Day: World-class musicians teach Blinn students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the world’s top musicians are taking part in a series of Blinn College’s Music Department virtual master class sessions.

Rob Schaer, whose career includes performances alongside Paul Anka and Frankie Valli as well as performing on the soundtrack of Star Wars and Moana held a session shortly after classes began.

Other guest instructors include Kiku Collins, who has performed with singers Beyonce, Michael Bolton, and Gloria Gaynor.

Blinn instructors say the guest teachers are a great way to engage students and inspire them to dream big.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.