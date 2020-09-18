Advertisement

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the Atlantic, keeping eyes on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two in the Gulf

Named tropical systems for the rest of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will now take names from the Greek Alphabet.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes are on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two Friday morning as it continues to churn over the Gulf of Mexico. As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the system is still expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of the day Friday.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alpha by the end of the day Friday.
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alpha by the end of the day Friday.(KBTX)

The tropical system is expected to continue tracking to the northeast over the next day or so before a shift to the west. As the storm sits over the warm Gulf waters, it has the potential to just reach hurricane strength Sunday. The system is then forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm by the beginning of next week thanks to dry air entrainment from the drier air mass filtering into the Brazos Valley Friday.

Current guidance from the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center moves the system to the northeast again Tuesday, riding along the Texas Coast. The biggest takeaway for this tropical system is that there are still plenty of details to fine-tune and plenty of room for changes. Forecast computer models have not been in total agreement with the forecast track of TD22 yet, and as a result, that is something that we will really need to monitor closely over the next 24 to 48 hours. As Hurricane Hunters continue to gather data from flight missions over the next few days, more questions will be answered and we will have a better idea as to where this system will travel.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two
Location:23.8N, 93.9W - About 275 miles ENE of Tampico, Mexico
Maximum Sustained Winds:35 mph
Movement:NNE at 7 mph
Minimum Central Pressure:1005 mb

As this additional data comes in on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two, we will be able to fine-tune some of the details in terms of potential impacts that could reach up into the Brazos Valley. For now, higher rain chances are in the forecast for the beginning of next week as we monitor the movement of the system. Keep in mind that these rain chances and resulting temperatures will likely fluctuate as we gather more information over the weekend.

Regardless, when this system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Beta.

Tropical Storm Wilfred and Subtropical Storm Alpha formed Friday morning, taking two more names off of the list.
Tropical Storm Wilfred and Subtropical Storm Alpha formed Friday morning, taking two more names off of the list.(KBTX)

This will be the second name taken from the Greek Alphabet during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, as Tropical Storm Wilfred and Subtropical Storm Alpha formed in the Eastern Atlantic Friday morning. Here is the latest information on Tropical Storm Wilfred as of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Wilfred
Location:11.9N, 32.4W - About 630 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands
Maximum Sustained Winds:40 mph
Movement:WNW at 17 mph
Minimum Central Pressure:1008 mb
Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the Eastern Atlantic Friday morning.
Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the Eastern Atlantic Friday morning.(KBTX)

Wilfred is expected continue moving to the west-northwest over the next few days. Slight strengthening is possible throughout the day Friday before gradual weakening begins over the weekend and into next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center of the storm.

For the latest on tropical developments and potential impacts, keep your PinPoint Weather App handy over the next few days.

