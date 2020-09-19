57 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 57 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 852 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,142 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

60 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 625 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 192 active probable cases and there have been 433 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,053. There have been 60,470 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 443

77802: 438

77803: 1,332

77807: 302

77808: 234

77840: 1,897

77845: 1,293

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 38 483 Brazos 852 6,053 Burleson 39 324 Grimes 77 1,063 Houston 19 351 Lee 24 217 Leon 32 227 Madison 26 719 Milam 18 479 Montgomery 1,645 10,571 Robertson 41 290 San Jacinto 5 224 Trinity 8 191 Walker 1,155 3,497 Waller 84 812 Washington 58 624

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 490 staffed hospital beds with 181 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 64 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 38 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 483 total cases and 436 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 324 total cases, and 279 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 77 active cases. There have been 1,063 total cases, 955 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 351 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 212 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 24 active cases. The county has a total of 217 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 32 active cases. The county has 227 total cases, with 190 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 26 active cases. The county has a total of 719 cases with 687 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 479 total cases and 461 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,645 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,571 total cases and 7,083 recovered cases. There are currently 28 people hospitalized, and there have been 136 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 41 active COVID-19 cases, with 290 total cases. Currently, 245 patients have recovered and there have been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has five active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 224 cases with 210 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has eight active cases of COVID-19. The county has 191 total cases with 177 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,497 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,148 cases are active in the community and 938 are recovered community cases. 1,411 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 84 active cases of COVID-19. There are 812 total cases and 717 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 624 total cases with 518 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 34 new cases and 287 active cases on Sept. 16.

Currently, the university has reported 1,234 positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 18, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 66,866 active cases and 600,662 recoveries. There have been 682,241 total cases reported and 5,444,801 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,713 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 121,628 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 18 at 3:25 p.m.

