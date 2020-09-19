Astros’ Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 1½-minute video. He said he felt something in his elbow during a recent simulated game, consulted with doctors and determined that the surgery would be the best option.

Verlander has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain.

He threw to hitters on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the team’s opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.