Advertisement

Astros’ Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season

American League starting pitcher Justin Verlander, of the Houston Astros, throws during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
American League starting pitcher Justin Verlander, of the Houston Astros, throws during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 1½-minute video. He said he felt something in his elbow during a recent simulated game, consulted with doctors and determined that the surgery would be the best option.

Verlander has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain.

He threw to hitters on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the team’s opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

College Station takes care of crosstown rivals Bryan in 4 sets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The College Station volleyball team beat Bryan 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 at Viking Gym Saturday afternoon.

Sports

Aggies Place Third, Fifth at Season-Opening SEC Preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Cross Country men’s and women’s teams opened their 2020 seasons at the SEC Preview Meet on Saturday at the University Club on the LSU Campus.

Sports

Texas A&M Launches Dynamic 12th Man Mobile App

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Athletics, in partnership with SIDEARM Sports, launched a new mobile app, 12th Man Mobile Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health, allowing Aggie fans around the world to stay connected and up-to-date on all things Texas A&M.

Sports

Lady Cougars place 3rd in Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / College Station Cougar Cross Country
The College Station girls cross country team traveled to Tomball for the Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational on Friday morning.

Latest News

Sports

Navasota drops homecoming game 12-0 to Huffman Hargrave

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Navasota Rattlers lost to Huffman Hargrave 12-0 for their homecoming game Friday Night at Rattler Stadium.

Sports

Iola wins 1st district game of the season against Burton

Updated: 17 hours ago
Iola beat Burton in a district matchup Friday night by a score of 18 to 7.

Sports

Centerville wins on Homecoming night 36-10 over Palestine Westwood

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Centerville tops Palestine Westwood 36-10 on Friday night.

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Anderson-Shiro vs Trinity

High School Football

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Sports

Buffalo Wins in a Blowout Over Teague

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Frank Greene
Buffalo remains undefeated with victory over Teague, 45-6.