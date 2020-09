ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bellville Brahmas stayed perfect on the seaason after beating Rockdale Friday night 42-14 at Tiger Stadium.

Next week the Brahmas (4-0) will host West Columbia, and the Tigers (2-2) look to get back in the win column as they travel to McGregor for a 730 pm kickoff.

