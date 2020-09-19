Bremond rallies for comeback win over Dawson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond looks good; not all the time, but when it counts.

The first quarter was tumultuous with the Tigers' defense unable to stop a creative Bulldog offense.

But then Bremond found their footing and righted the ship. But it didn’t help that they were already down 13-0.

If you know the Tigers though, you’ll know not to call it a comeback. The Tigers offense was electric to end the quarter.

Senior quarterback Seth Kasowski drove the Tigers down the field at the end of the first quarter. On the 17 yard line with less than 20 seconds to go in the quarter, Kasowski decided to take over the game. He tucked a read-option run and found the endzone to put the Tigers on the board in the opening frame.

He never looked back.

Kasowski (who plays both ways as a safety) was an absolute ballhawk in the second quarter. He nabbed two interceptions including one with less than 30 seconds left in the half as the Bulldogs had the ball deep in Tiger territory.

Also deserving some love is Miles Minor who blew up the Bulldogs offense deep in their own territory and forced a safety.

The Tigers played staunch defense in the second, holding the Bulldogs scoreless while clicking on offense.

Big comeback win for the Tigers of Bremond as they pull away from the Dawson Bulldogs for a final score of 24-13.

Bremond will look to keep their winning ways going in a battle of Tigers next week when they host Centerville at home.

