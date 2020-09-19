Buffalo Wins in a Blowout Over Teague

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bison were focused in their final non-district game, both on offense and defense.

Buffalo came out strong in the first quarter as Brett Hoffman is able to link up with Kannon Brantley for the touchdown pass, giving the Bison a 7-0 lead. They continue with the pressure with Hoffman going to the air again, this time making the connection with Eric Beshears who takes it 45 yards for another Bison touchdown.

Teague is able to respond. Nemier Herod on the sweep, takes it almost 50 yards to the house, earning the only Lions touchdown of the game.

Buffalo quickly responds. Hoffman, sticking to what’s been working for him, goes airborne again, this time with Jordan Rogers on the receiving end. He jogs into the endzone, putting the Bison up 21-6.

Buffalo will try to remain undefeated as they host Rogers next week.

