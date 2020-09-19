Advertisement

Buffalo Wins in a Blowout Over Teague

Buffalo Bison wins big tonight against the Teague Lions, 45-6.
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bison were focused in their final non-district game, both on offense and defense.

Buffalo came out strong in the first quarter as Brett Hoffman is able to link up with Kannon Brantley for the touchdown pass, giving the Bison a 7-0 lead. They continue with the pressure with Hoffman going to the air again, this time making the connection with Eric Beshears who takes it 45 yards for another Bison touchdown.

Teague is able to respond. Nemier Herod on the sweep, takes it almost 50 yards to the house, earning the only Lions touchdown of the game.

Buffalo quickly responds. Hoffman, sticking to what’s been working for him, goes airborne again, this time with Jordan Rogers on the receiving end. He jogs into the endzone, putting the Bison up 21-6.

Buffalo will try to remain undefeated as they host Rogers next week.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Anderson-Shiro vs Trinity

High School Football

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Sports

Snook picks up first victory of 2020 with 22-7 win over Milano

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By John Wilson
The Snook Blue Jays beat Milano 22-7 Friday night at Pruitt Field in a district 13-2A Division II game.

High School Football

Giddings Football wins big against Caldwell 50-14

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Giddings beat Caldwell 50-14 under the Friday night lights.

Latest News

Sports

Normangee stays perfect with impressive 50-12 win over Lovelady

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Normangee Panthers kept their season opening winning streak going with a 50-12 win over Lovelady Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Sports

Bellville beats Rockdale in shootout 42-14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Bellville Brahmas stayed perfect on the seaason after beating Rockdale Friday night 42-14 at Tiger Stadium.

Sports

A&M Consolidated falls in first match of the season to Cy Ranch in 3 sets

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost their season-opening match to CY Ranch 23-25, 17-25, 22-25 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

Sports

College Station wins season opener

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The College Station volleyball team beat Houston Episcopal Tuesday night in three games 27-25, 25-19, 25-21.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week three

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week three. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far

Sports

No. 3 Calvert beats Bastrop Tribe Consolidated

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Calvert Trojans beats Bastrop Tribe Consolidated 32-28 Saturday afternoon at Baker Field in Bryan.