Centerville wins on Homecoming night 36-10 over Palestine Westwood

Tigers improve to 3-1 on the season.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville tops Palestine Westwood 36-10 on Friday night.

Centerville took an 8-0 lead on 58 yard touchdown pass from Brant Roberts to Dillon Denman and a two point conversion.

The Tigers defense came up with four turnovers. They improve to 3-1 on the season.

Centerville will head to Bremond next Friday for their final non-conference game.

