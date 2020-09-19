Centerville wins on Homecoming night 36-10 over Palestine Westwood

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville tops Palestine Westwood 36-10 on Friday night.

Centerville took an 8-0 lead on 58 yard touchdown pass from Brant Roberts to Dillon Denman and a two point conversion.

The Tigers defense came up with four turnovers. They improve to 3-1 on the season.

Centerville will head to Bremond next Friday for their final non-conference game.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.