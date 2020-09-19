College Station takes care of crosstown rivals Bryan in 4 sets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Bryan 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 at Viking Gym Saturday afternoon.

The first set was back and forth early on before the Lady Cougars pulled away to win 25-17. After losing the first two sets, Bryan responded to force a fourth game. But the Lady Cougars started out strong with a run to open the fourth set to put the match away. Shreya Sunkari had 18 kills and Emery Goerig had 10 kills for the Lady Cougars. Rilee Cumpton led the Lady Vikings with 22 kills.

Bryan will play another crosstown showdown against A&M Consolidated Saturday at 6:00 p.m. College Station stays perfect on the year and will travel to The Woodlands on Tuesday.

