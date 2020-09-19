Downtown Bryan ready for Aggie football fans, shuttle passengers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Transportation Services Department at Texas A&M University is hard at work to ensure Aggie fans have a safe game day experience when the Aggies take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Kyle Field. University officials have outlined new game day transit polices that adhere to local, state and CDC health guidelines as it relates to the coronavirus.

Face coverings are required for drivers and passengers. Seating capacity has been limited to 40 passengers per bus. All passengers are required to enter the bus using the front door and exiting using the rear door. If a bus reaches the maximum capacity or 40 people, buses will bypass stops until the number of passengers drops below seating limits. University officials are also urging passengers to maintain distance from other riders and the driver when possible.

The Downtown Bryan shuttle is the only park-and-ride shuttle Texas A&M is operating this season. Service runs three hours pre-game to one hour post-game. Service is provided throughout the game. The game day shuttle will depart from the parking garage on Regents Street in Downtown Bryan, says Peter Lange, Associate Vice President of Transportation with Texas A&M University.

“We’re excited to have Aggie football back in action” said Abigail Noel, with the Downtown Bryan Association.

If you don’t plan on attending the game, or need something fun to do before, after or during the game Noel says there’s plenty of things to do for the whole family. There’s some public art tours outside. There are historical walking tours that you can do at your own pace and all can be found at the Downtown Bryan Association’s website.

Lange says health conditions can rapidly change. He encourages fans to stay connected. “Keep checking the app from game to game. Changes are going to happen this season and we want everyone to have the best and most updated information and Destination Aggieland is the best place to get that information," he said.

