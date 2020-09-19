Advertisement

Enjoy the first half of the weekend, tropical downpours return Sunday

By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Get out and enjoy some time outside the next 24 hours. Sunshine is back Saturday afternoon, but with dry air in place and a decent northerly breeze on hand, it will bring in some pleasant temperatures first thing in the morning and during the afternoon hours as well. Temperatures look to start each day this weekend into the upper 60s, but afternoons in the mid 80s quickly turn muggy and potentially soggy by Sunday.

We’re keeping very close eyes on Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. Through the weekend, it is expected to become better organized and take a jog westward closer to the Texas coastline. As it does so, it takes advantage of lower wind shear and warm Gulf waters where additional strengthening to a hurricane is not off the table as it inches closer. Most model guidance has this system approaching the lower Texas Coast Monday before riding along the coastline to the north through Wednesday. This slow moving system will likely bring very heavy rainfall to folks closer to the coast, but locally heavy downpours will need to be monitored closer to home as well. The forecast track and intensity at this time features low confidence in how exact details will shake out with Beta, but please stay tuned to the latest updates throughout the weekend.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 85. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

