Giddings Football wins big against Caldwell 50-14

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) -Caldwell was on the road at Giddings Friday night. Both squads were looking for their third win of the season and the Hornets trying to avenge last year’s loss to the Buffaloes.

Over in Lee County picture perfect weather for some Friday football.

Gidding’s offense would dominate the evening. First quarter Giddings’ Holden Jatzlau hands off to Cody Gill for a three yard touchdown run.

Caldwell was searching for answers tonight on offense but they did have some scores.

Caldwell’s Ryan Roehling goes to the air and connects with De’Autre Burns who catches the more than 20 yard throw. After the extra point it will be Giddings 15 - Caldwell 7.

Fast forward to second quarter, Giddings' Bryan Zoch takes the hand-off and hits pay dirt. He runs more than 30 yards and can’t be stopped to the end zone.

Giddings will take control of this game. The final score Giddings 50 - Caldwell 14.

