Governor Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) -Governor Greg Abbott issues an order Saturday that all Texas flags be lowered to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Justice Ginsberg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.