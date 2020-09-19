Habitat for Humanity holds first wall raising since pandemic started

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The walls of the First Habitat for Humanity home since the pandemic began went up Saturday morning.

Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to start construction on the home. The new home will soon belong to the Jones family, long time residents of Bryan.

“I feel great today, and I’m so pleased and blessed from receiving this house," said Floyd Jones, new Habitat for Humanity homeowner, “I just… words cannot explain.”

Today, we had the pleasure of raising the walls of the Jones family home! Floyd, Faye, volunteers, B/CS Habitat board... Posted by Habitat for Humanity BCS on Saturday, September 19, 2020

The new construction marks the 301st home Habitat for Humanity has built in the Bryan-College Station area.

