Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity holds first wall raising since pandemic started

Jones Family Receives First Habitat for Humanity House Since Pandemic Started
Jones Family Receives First Habitat for Humanity House Since Pandemic Started(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The walls of the First Habitat for Humanity home since the pandemic began went up Saturday morning.

Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to start construction on the home. The new home will soon belong to the Jones family, long time residents of Bryan.

“I feel great today, and I’m so pleased and blessed from receiving this house," said Floyd Jones, new Habitat for Humanity homeowner, “I just… words cannot explain.”

Today, we had the pleasure of raising the walls of the Jones family home! Floyd, Faye, volunteers, B/CS Habitat board...

Posted by Habitat for Humanity BCS on Saturday, September 19, 2020

The new construction marks the 301st home Habitat for Humanity has built in the Bryan-College Station area.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Governor Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
"My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family"

News

Shooting on I-45 in Leon County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-45 in Leon County.

News

Tropical Storm Beta beginning westward turn towards Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Beta could pose threats to the Texas coastline.

Latest News

News

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn indicate support for confirming a new Supreme Court justice before the election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abby Livingston
If the U.S. Senate confirms a nominee of President Donald Trump, it could secure a conservative influence on the high court for a generation.

Coronavirus

57 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

FFF Week 4 - Caldwell vs Giddings

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

FFF Week 4 - Huffman Hargrave vs Navasota

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Friday Night Weather Update 9/18

Updated: 20 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 9/18 | News Three At Ten

News

New COVID precautions at Kyle Field coming to more Aggie sports venues

Updated: 20 hours ago