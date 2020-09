BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hempstead put up quite the fight tonight against Sweeny. But the Sweeny Bulldogs came out on top 56 - 38.

Hempstead will be on the road next week to Shepherd TX. They will face the Pirates Thursday, September 24th. Kick-off is set for 7p.

