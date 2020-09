IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola beat Burton in a district matchup Friday night by a score of 18 to 7.

Iola will travel to Snook next Friday to take on the Bluejays. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM.

Next week Burton will host Ganado at home. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.