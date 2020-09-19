Advertisement

Lady Cougars place 3rd in Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational

By Josh Munson / College Station Cougar Cross Country
Sep. 19, 2020
TOMBALL, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls cross country team traveled to Tomball for the Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational on Friday morning.

The Lady Cougars placed 3rd as a team, and were led by sophomore Maddie Jones 6th place overall finish. Megan Roberts (16th), Natalie Young (18th), Jadyn DeVerna (19th), and Katherine Brunson (21st), were scoring runners for the varsity LadyCougars.

Kylie McRaven, and Iris Choi rounded out the varsity team. Their next race will be in Killeen on Friday, October 2nd.

