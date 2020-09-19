Navasota drops homecoming game 12-0 to Huffman Hargrave

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers lost to Huffman Hargrave 12-0 for their homecoming game Friday Night at Rattler Stadium.

There wasn’t a lot of offense in this game. Each team had an interception in the first half in back-to-back drives. Falcon Running Back Caleb Shannon scored the lone touchdown of the first half to take a 6-0 lead at the break after a failed PAT. Rattler quarterback Ja’mar Jessie sat in the first half after he was ejected from last week’s contest, but Jessie was under center for the second half. Jessie helped get some offense going for the Rattlers, but they were unable to convert into points. Falcon Quarterback Luke Thomas scored on a keeper with under two minutes to go in the game, but failed on the 2-pt conversion to hold off the Rattlers 12-0.

The Rattlers will travel to Yoakum next week for their final non-district game. Huffman Hargrave will be at home next Friday hosting La Marque.

