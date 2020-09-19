New COVID precautions at Kyle Field coming to more Aggie sports venues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials say they are looking for some consistency across all of the school’s sporting venues as games resume following months-long COVID-19 shutdowns.

At the home-opener against Vanderbilt next week, Associate Athletics Director Kevin Hurley says fans can expect to see signage with reminders and policies for the game.

“You will see stickers on escalators. You will see stickers in concession stands to remind people to stay socially distant, and you’ll see signs all around the eating and drinking areas,” said Hurley.

There will also be changes on the field.

Moving forward, Hurley says they plan to assess how the first game went and look at what needs to be changed. One thing the university plans to do is extend these new precautions across all venues.

“Try to have some standardization, and so as we all talk about in a team world, try and improve the most between game one and game two,” said Hurley. "So we anticipate that happening here at Kyle Field, anticipate that happening in every sport that comes after Kyle Field. We are going to learn some things here that we’re going to roll out at various venues.”

Just one day after the Aggie football home opener, Aggie soccer will play at Ellis Field. The Athletics Department says you can expect to see very similar changes at that location as well.

Hurley says they are learning as they go, and plan to make tweaks where necessary to make sure it can be the most seamless but safe game day experience possible.

“When we come out of this and everyone has a great experience, everybody goes home healthy, that’s a win. That will allow us to get better and improve in games two, three, four, and five,” said Hurley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.