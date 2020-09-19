Advertisement

Normangee stays perfect with impressive 50-12 win over Lovelady

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers kept their season opening winning streak going with a 50-12 win over Lovelady Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Panther quarterback Mason Hardy was effective on both sides of the football. He had a pair of first half touchdown passes and an interception.

Normangee (3-0) was suppose to have their open date next week, but because their game against Iola (September 4) was canceled because of COVID-19, they have scheduled to play New Waverly next Friday at 7:30pm in what will be their pre-district tune-up. Lovelady (1-3) will travel to Tenaha next Friday for a 7pm game against the Tigers.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Anderson-Shiro vs Trinity

High School Football

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Sports

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Snook picks up first victory of 2020 with 22-7 win over Milano

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By John Wilson
The Snook Blue Jays beat Milano 22-7 Friday night at Pruitt Field in a district 13-2A Division II game.

Latest News

High School Football

Giddings Football wins big against Caldwell 50-14

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Giddings beat Caldwell 50-14 under the Friday night lights.

Sports

Bellville beats Rockdale in shootout 42-14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Bellville Brahmas stayed perfect on the seaason after beating Rockdale Friday night 42-14 at Tiger Stadium.

Sports

Aggies open season Saturday against Ole Miss

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Aggies commence the 2020-21 campaign with a conference clash Saturday evening against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Sports

SEC establishes football game cancellation and rescheduling policies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday policies and parameters for football game cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2020 season as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

Sports

Henry to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT