Normangee stays perfect with impressive 50-12 win over Lovelady

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers kept their season opening winning streak going with a 50-12 win over Lovelady Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Panther quarterback Mason Hardy was effective on both sides of the football. He had a pair of first half touchdown passes and an interception.

Normangee (3-0) was suppose to have their open date next week, but because their game against Iola (September 4) was canceled because of COVID-19, they have scheduled to play New Waverly next Friday at 7:30pm in what will be their pre-district tune-up. Lovelady (1-3) will travel to Tenaha next Friday for a 7pm game against the Tigers.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.