Officer shot on I-45 in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-45 in Leon County.

According to DPS, the officer that was shot was a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper.

Authorities say the incident took place around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 on I-45 in Leon County.

This is an ongoing investigation, and KBTX has reached out to the Leon County District Attorney’s Office for further details.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.