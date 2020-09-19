Advertisement

Officer shot on I-45 in Leon County

The officer shot was a DPS Trooper.
(MGN)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-45 in Leon County.

According to DPS, the officer that was shot was a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper.

Authorities say the incident took place around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 on I-45 in Leon County.

This is an ongoing investigation, and KBTX has reached out to the Leon County District Attorney’s Office for further details.

