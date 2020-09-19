Advertisement

Snook picks up first victory of 2020 with 22-7 win over Milano

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Blue Jays beat Milano 22-7 Friday night at Pruitt Field in a district 13-2A Division II game. It was the district opener for both teams.

Snook started the scoring in the second quarter with a David Davila 25 yard interception return for a touchdown. Garrett Lero threw a 29 yard touchdown pass to Deshun Hamilton later in the quarter to help the Blue Jays build a 14-0 halftime lead.

Lero found Hamilton again in the third quarter with a 22 yard touchdown pass. Snook led 22-0 after the third quarter.

Milano got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a Josh Millar one yard touchdown run.

Snook will return to action September 25 hosting Iola. Milano will be on the road September 25 to face Somerville.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Anderson-Shiro vs Trinity

High School Football

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Sports

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Latest News

High School Football

Giddings Football wins big against Caldwell 50-14

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Giddings beat Caldwell 50-14 under the Friday night lights.

Sports

Normangee stays perfect with impressive 50-12 win over Lovelady

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Normangee Panthers kept their season opening winning streak going with a 50-12 win over Lovelady Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Sports

Bellville beats Rockdale in shootout 42-14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Bellville Brahmas stayed perfect on the seaason after beating Rockdale Friday night 42-14 at Tiger Stadium.

Sports

Aggies open season Saturday against Ole Miss

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Aggies commence the 2020-21 campaign with a conference clash Saturday evening against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Sports

SEC establishes football game cancellation and rescheduling policies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday policies and parameters for football game cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2020 season as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

Sports

Henry to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT