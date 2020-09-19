Snook picks up first victory of 2020 with 22-7 win over Milano

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Blue Jays beat Milano 22-7 Friday night at Pruitt Field in a district 13-2A Division II game. It was the district opener for both teams.

Snook started the scoring in the second quarter with a David Davila 25 yard interception return for a touchdown. Garrett Lero threw a 29 yard touchdown pass to Deshun Hamilton later in the quarter to help the Blue Jays build a 14-0 halftime lead.

Lero found Hamilton again in the third quarter with a 22 yard touchdown pass. Snook led 22-0 after the third quarter.

Milano got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a Josh Millar one yard touchdown run.

Snook will return to action September 25 hosting Iola. Milano will be on the road September 25 to face Somerville.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.