Advertisement

Texas A&M Launches Dynamic 12th Man Mobile App

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics, in partnership with SIDEARM Sports, launched a new mobile app, 12th Man Mobile Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health, allowing Aggie fans around the world to stay connected and up-to-date on all things Texas A&M.

Features available on the robust app include digital ticketing, customizable push notifications, live and archived video and audio, podcasts and more. The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In Texas A&M’s continuing effort to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans, users can utilize the app to access tickets for every Texas A&M home event directly on their phone. Tickets can be saved to Apple Wallet and Google Pay to ensure contactless entry into all athletic venues.

Additionally, the app allows for customizable push notifications including final scores, news, venue information as well as photo galleries, rosters, schedules, statistics and more.

Live game audio is available free of charge and users receive free access to 12th Man TV’s vast on-demand video library, which is updated throughout the year.

While in-venue at select athletics events, fans can utilize the Rev Zone feature to participate in pre-game introductions, in-game promotions and contests.

Fans with the Texas A&M Athletics app can update the previous version to quickly upgrade to 12th Man Mobile.

To download 12th Man Mobile, visit www.12thMan.com/app.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies Place Third, Fifth at Season-Opening SEC Preview

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Cross Country men’s and women’s teams opened their 2020 seasons at the SEC Preview Meet on Saturday at the University Club on the LSU Campus.

Sports

Lady Cougars place 3rd in Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / College Station Cougar Cross Country
The College Station girls cross country team traveled to Tomball for the Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational on Friday morning.

Sports

Navasota drops homecoming game 12-0 to Huffman Hargrave

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Navasota Rattlers lost to Huffman Hargrave 12-0 for their homecoming game Friday Night at Rattler Stadium.

Sports

Iola wins 1st district game of the season against Burton

Updated: 14 hours ago
Iola beat Burton in a district matchup Friday night by a score of 18 to 7.

Latest News

Sports

Centerville wins on Homecoming night 36-10 over Palestine Westwood

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Centerville tops Palestine Westwood 36-10 on Friday night.

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Anderson-Shiro vs Trinity

High School Football

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Sports

Buffalo Wins in a Blowout Over Teague

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Frank Greene
Buffalo remains undefeated with victory over Teague, 45-6.

Sports

Anderson-Shiro fall to Trinity 14-12

Updated: 15 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Hempstead Falls To Sweeny Swinging

Updated: 15 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)