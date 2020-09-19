Texas A&M Launches Dynamic 12th Man Mobile App

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics, in partnership with SIDEARM Sports, launched a new mobile app, 12th Man Mobile Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health, allowing Aggie fans around the world to stay connected and up-to-date on all things Texas A&M.

Features available on the robust app include digital ticketing, customizable push notifications, live and archived video and audio, podcasts and more. The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In Texas A&M’s continuing effort to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans, users can utilize the app to access tickets for every Texas A&M home event directly on their phone. Tickets can be saved to Apple Wallet and Google Pay to ensure contactless entry into all athletic venues.

Additionally, the app allows for customizable push notifications including final scores, news, venue information as well as photo galleries, rosters, schedules, statistics and more.

Live game audio is available free of charge and users receive free access to 12th Man TV’s vast on-demand video library, which is updated throughout the year.

While in-venue at select athletics events, fans can utilize the Rev Zone feature to participate in pre-game introductions, in-game promotions and contests.

Fans with the Texas A&M Athletics app can update the previous version to quickly upgrade to 12th Man Mobile.

To download 12th Man Mobile, visit www.12thMan.com/app.