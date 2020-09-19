Tropical Storm Beta beginning westward turn towards Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Air Force Hurricane Hunters investigated Tropical Storm Beta as first light over the Gulf of Mexico showed a storm battling strong upper-level winds Saturday morning. The information from this flight has helped shed more information on how well organized this storm is out over the Gulf.

The 10am update from the National Hurricane Center showed:

Maximum sustained winds: 60 mph

Movement: NW at 3 mph

Location: 305 miles ESE of Corpus Christi

Minimum central pressure: 994 mb

Tropical Storm Beta forecast cone and intensity as of the 10AM update from the National Hurricane Center. (KBTX)

Strong upper level winds and dry air, thanks to a cold front that slipped through the Brazos Valley Friday, has done a number on Tropical Storm Beta overnight in terms of overall structure. These strong winds pushed most of the thunderstorm activity away from the center of the storm allowing for drier air to become caught up in and around the center of the storm affecting Beta’s overall structure.

However, a new banding of thunderstorms on the western side near the center was noted as of the 10am update and, if the growth of new thunderstorms continues through the morning, may help to try and protect the center of the circulation from entrapping too much dry air -- which could improve the overall structure and organization of the storm.

Uncertainty in the amount of dry air impacting the storm as well as if the wind shear can calm down over the Gulf and near the State of Texas continue to show a lower confidence in the intensity forecast as the storm makes the westward jog towards the Texas Coast. With the new update Saturday morning, intensity was nudged down slightly, but still keeping the storm as a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the coast Monday evening. If conditions over the Gulf do not show improvement throughout the day Saturday, the intensity forecast may continue to come down a bit, but it is still too early to bank on any one solution just yet.

One thing that has started to become apparent is the slowing forward speed to the north which may be indicating that Tropical Storm Beta is about to begin the westward jog. It should be noted, that there is also a lot of uncertainty in where exactly this storm could make landfall along the Texas coast. Model guidance has trended towards a Texas landfall before getting picked up by a passing disturbance and slowing working back up to the northeast.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Port Aransas, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana until further notice. These warnings are issued 36 hours before tropical storm conditions are expected in an area. A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Port Aransas, Texas to High Island, Texas until further notice as well. A watch is issued 48 hours before the first occurrence of tropical-storm force winds are expected and where hurricane conditions are possible. No active watches or warnings were issued for the Brazos Valley at this time.

Heavy rainfall possible along the Texas Gulf Coast with lower rainfall totals likely further inland based off the forecast data Saturday morning. (KBTX)

The biggest impacts that need to be monitored are for strong, gusty winds as well as rainfall. At this time, flooding rain widespread is not expected in the Brazos Valley and is expected to remain south of the area. However, outer rain bands fueling tropical downpours will be capable of producing 2″ to 3″ of rain in some parts of the area.

With the 10am update for #Beta, odds for Tropical-Storm-Force wind has increased slightly across the Brazos Valley.



For now, still on lower end of concerns locally, but need to monitor. Reason these odds would go up: if center of storm tracks further north than the coastline pic.twitter.com/tiLtnqen2w — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 19, 2020

Given where landfall is expected, it would put most of Southeast Texas in a favorable environment to see winds sustained or gusting to tropical storm force, which is 39 to 73 mph at times as early as Monday and lingering through Wednesday. Any shift in track could affect the storm’s expected impacts in the Brazos Valley, and will need to be monitored for future updates.

Please stay up to date with the latest forecasts on Tropical Storm Beta. The next complete advisory with a new cone and intensity forecast will be issued at 4pm CDT.

