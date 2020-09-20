28 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 28 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 810 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,212 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

75 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 636 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 203 active probable cases and there have been 433 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,081. There have been 60,980 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 70 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 444

77802: 438

77803: 1,335

77807: 302

77808: 234

77840: 1,913

77845: 1,301

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 38 484 Brazos 810 6,081 Burleson 39 326 Grimes 82 1,067 Houston 19 361 Lee 24 217 Leon 32 229 Madison 27 719 Milam 20 483 Montgomery 1,645 10,571 Robertson 41 292 San Jacinto 3 224 Trinity 2 191 Walker 1,155 3,497 Waller 85 816 Washington 58 625

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 480 staffed hospital beds with 161 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 15 available ICU beds and 68 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 14 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 38 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 484 total cases and 437 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 326 total cases, and 281 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 82 active cases. There have been 1,067 total cases, 954 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 361 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 212 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 24 active cases. The county has a total of 217 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 32 active cases. The county has 229 total cases, with 191 recoveries and six deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 27 active cases. The county has a total of 719 cases with 686 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 483 total cases and 463 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,645 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,571 total cases and 7,083 recovered cases. There are currently 28 people hospitalized, and there have been 136 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 41 active COVID-19 cases, with 292 total cases. Currently, 247 patients have recovered and there have been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 224 cases with 212 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has two active cases of COVID-19. The county has 191 total cases with 182 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 3,497 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,148 cases are active in the community and 938 are recovered community cases. 1,411 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 85 active cases of COVID-19. There are 816 total cases and 720 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 625 total cases with 519 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 33 new cases and 297 active cases on Sept. 17.

Currently, the university has reported 1,364 positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 65,698 active cases and 605,522 recoveries. There have been 686,068 total cases reported and 5,563,176 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,848 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 122,445 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 19 at 4:05 p.m.

