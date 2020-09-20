A&M Consolidated gets win over Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 Saturday night in a non-district volleyball match at Viking Gym. With the win A&M Consolidated improves to 2-1 on the season. Bryan is now 3-3 on the season.

A&M Consolidated will return to action September 22 for a road match against Montgomery Lake Creek . Bryan will host Caney Creek and Brenham on September 22.

