Amber Alert: 5 week old male child missing

WELLS, Texas (KBTX) -The Wells Police Department is looking for 5 week old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon who was last seen in Wells, Texas.

Argumon is a 1-month-old, black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 9 lbs and is 1′10″ tall.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a diaper at the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, TX.

Officials believe this child is to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Wells Police Department, officials are questioning the last known person to be with the young child and have located the truck associated with the disappearance.

Currently, authorities are asking if anyone sees a Green Ford Ranger to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.

Update: We have the truck and we are questioning the last known person to be with the child. We have not located the... Posted by Wells Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.