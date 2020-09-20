Advertisement

Amber Alert: 5 week old male child missing

Officials believe this child is to be in grave or immediate danger.
Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.
Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.(Wells Police Department)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Texas (KBTX) -The Wells Police Department is looking for 5 week old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon who was last seen in Wells, Texas.

Argumon is a 1-month-old, black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 9 lbs and is 1′10″ tall.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a diaper at the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, TX.

Officials believe this child is to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Wells Police Department, officials are questioning the last known person to be with the young child and have located the truck associated with the disappearance.

Currently, authorities are asking if anyone sees a Green Ford Ranger to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.

Update: We have the truck and we are questioning the last known person to be with the child. We have not located the...

Posted by Wells Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Walk A Mile in My Shoes” event held in Downtown Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
“We can unite to have a closer bond with each other and our police department."

News

“Walk A Mile in My Shoes” event held in Downtown Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Habitat for Humanity holds first wall raising since pandemic started

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 9/19 | News Three At Ten

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Habitat for Humanity holds first wall raising since pandemic started

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The walls of the First Habitat for Humanity home since the pandemic began went up Saturday.

News

Governor Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
"My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family"

News

Shooting on I-45 in Leon County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-45 in Leon County.

News

Tropical Storm Beta beginning westward turn towards Texas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Beta could pose threats to the Texas coastline.