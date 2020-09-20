Advertisement

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after another light week in college football. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.

Notre Dame is seventh. Auburn and Texas are now tied for eighth and Texas A&M is No. 10.

A season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic cranks up next week. The Southeastern Conference, which has eight teams ranked, kicks off. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 have full slates of games. At least for now.

The Big Ten set a fall schedule Saturday, but it won’t kick off until the weekend of Oct. 24. Voters will still be allowed to include Big Ten teams on their ballots starting next week. There were seven Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, including Ohio State at No. 2.

Depending on how voters approach it, that could crowd out some teams currently ranked.

The decreased field because of four Bowl Subdivision conferences initially deciding to delay play until the winter has been a boon in the early rankings for teams from the ACC and Group of Five conferences — like Marshall from Conference USA.

The Thundering Herd beat Appalachian State on Saturday to improve to 2-0 and grab a spot in the Top 25. App State was the only team to drop out of the Top 25, after being No. 23.

Marshall was last ranked in the final poll of the 2014 season. The Herd went 13-1 that season, reaching as high as No. 18 in the rankings, and won the Conference USA championship behind quarterback Rakeem Cato and running back Devon Johnson.

POLL POINTS

Miami moved up five spots after beating ACC rival Louisville on the road. The Cardinals hung on to a ranking, slipping six spots to No. 24.

No. 21 Pitt also jumped four spots with a convincing ACC victory against Syracuse.

No. 15 Oklahoma State dropped four spots after a sluggish performance in a victory against Tulsa. The Cowboys played much of the game without injured quarterback Spencer Sanders.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 8 (Nos. 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 16, 23).

ACC — 7 (Nos. 1, 7, 11, 12, 20, 21, 24).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 15).

American — 3 (Nos. 13, 14, 17).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 25).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 19).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 18, 22).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Junior Linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on social media Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, a week before the opener against Vanderbilt.

Sports

Stars open with win over Bolts

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Stars have opened the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the Lightning, thanks to their goaltender.

Sports

A&M Consolidated gets win over Bryan

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

A&M Consolidated gets win over Bryan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 Saturday night in a non-district volleyball match at Viking Gym.

Latest News

Sports

Second-half Surge Sends Aggies to 3-0 Win at Ole Miss

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After taking a half to knock the rust off, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled away in the second stanza to secure a 3-0 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in Saturday evening’s season-starting soiree.

Sports

College Station takes care of crosstown rivals Bryan in 4 sets

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Astros’ Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Sports

College Station takes care of crosstown rivals Bryan in 4 sets

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The College Station volleyball team beat Bryan 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 at Viking Gym Saturday afternoon.

Sports

Aggies Place Third, Fifth at Season-Opening SEC Preview

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Cross Country men’s and women’s teams opened their 2020 seasons at the SEC Preview Meet on Saturday at the University Club on the LSU Campus.