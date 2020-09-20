Gusty wind, passing rain expected from Tropical Storm Beta

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Austin, Waller, and Montgomery Counties through Tuesday evening.

The day may have started with sunshine and low humidity, but Tropical Storm Beta spread overcast skies and light rain over the Brazos Valley by afternoon. Hope you got your fill of sunshine -- it will be until late Wednesday or early Thursday before blue skies show back up around here. The center of Beta is expected to move inland near Matagorda Bay early Monday afternoon, but the impacts from the storm have already reached the Texas Coast. While impacts are expected to be low in the Brazos Valley, scattered rain and breezy-to-gusty wind can be expected over the next 48 hours or so.

Tonight, the atmosphere continues to moisten back up and passing waves of rain will remain possible. While a few heavier bands may pass south to north, overall there should be nothing to jolt you from bed overnight. Overcast skies and an ongoing rain chance should hold temperatures to the 70s Monday. While not a washout, passing rain remains possible throughout the day. This is the highest chance for wet weather locally, being on the east side of Beta’s projected path. Heavier rain could bring brief squall-like gusts of 30-40mph. Otherwise, plan on a north-northeast wind at 10-20, gusting 25-30mph at times. By Tuesday, the center of Beta is anticipated to pass just south of the area, generally along I-10, as a weak inland tropical storm. While rain is possible, the higher chance falls in the Southern Brazos Valley, closer to the storms center. Rain chance decreases slightly, while wind remains breezy. Gusts 30-35mph+ may be possible for those south of Hwy 290 & 105. Overall, rain totals in the Brazos Valley are as high as 1″ - 2″ over the next 48 hours, but because of the scattered nature of this rain, it may be more realistic that only 1/2″ - 1″ fall for many.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain at times. Low: 68. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph after midnight.

Monday: Cloudy with passing, scattered rain at times. High: 76. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with passing rain possible. Low: 70. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 78. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

