Advertisement

Gusty wind, passing rain expected from Tropical Storm Beta

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Austin, Waller, and Montgomery Counties through Tuesday evening.

The day may have started with sunshine and low humidity, but Tropical Storm Beta spread overcast skies and light rain over the Brazos Valley by afternoon. Hope you got your fill of sunshine -- it will be until late Wednesday or early Thursday before blue skies show back up around here. The center of Beta is expected to move inland near Matagorda Bay early Monday afternoon, but the impacts from the storm have already reached the Texas Coast. While impacts are expected to be low in the Brazos Valley, scattered rain and breezy-to-gusty wind can be expected over the next 48 hours or so.

Tonight, the atmosphere continues to moisten back up and passing waves of rain will remain possible. While a few heavier bands may pass south to north, overall there should be nothing to jolt you from bed overnight. Overcast skies and an ongoing rain chance should hold temperatures to the 70s Monday. While not a washout, passing rain remains possible throughout the day. This is the highest chance for wet weather locally, being on the east side of Beta’s projected path. Heavier rain could bring brief squall-like gusts of 30-40mph. Otherwise, plan on a north-northeast wind at 10-20, gusting 25-30mph at times. By Tuesday, the center of Beta is anticipated to pass just south of the area, generally along I-10, as a weak inland tropical storm. While rain is possible, the higher chance falls in the Southern Brazos Valley, closer to the storms center. Rain chance decreases slightly, while wind remains breezy. Gusts 30-35mph+ may be possible for those south of Hwy 290 & 105. Overall, rain totals in the Brazos Valley are as high as 1″ - 2″ over the next 48 hours, but because of the scattered nature of this rain, it may be more realistic that only 1/2″ - 1″ fall for many.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain at times. Low: 68. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph after midnight.

Monday: Cloudy with passing, scattered rain at times. High: 76. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with passing rain possible. Low: 70. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 78. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tropical Storm Beta brings in weekend rain chances

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Enjoy the first half of the weekend, tropical downpours return Sunday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Kicking off the weekend on a comfortable note as we watch activity in the Gulf

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Refreshing air blows in tomorrow! but eyes are on the Gulf

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered rain chance leads in a weekend front

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Scattered rain chance leads in a weekend front

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Cooler weather coming after a steamy next couple days

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Thursday rain chance leads in mild weekend mornings

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Late summer pattern gets a “sprinkle” of fall by late week

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Spotty rain chance for now, eyes on a weak, late-week cold front

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.