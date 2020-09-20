Advertisement

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

The Junior Linebacker was the 2nd leading tackler on the team last year
(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Junior Linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on social media Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, a week before the opener against Vanderbilt. Hines cited the ongoing pandemic as well as “blatant injustices” as part the reason for his decision to not play.

Hines was the 2nd leading tackler for the Aggies last year with 73. He recorded a career-high 12 tackles against LSU. Hines was on the All-SEC Freshman team in 2017 (he red-shirted due to injury in 2018). The Junior Linebacker is the second starter to opt out of the 2020 season, after Senior Wide Receiver Jhamon Ausbon decided to sit out last week.

Texas A&M is set to open their season Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

