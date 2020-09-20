Meet the man who organized Sunday’s Trump parade in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You couldn’t miss them. Hundreds of vehicles paraded up and down Texas Avenue in College Station on Sunday to rally and show support for President Donald Trump while other supporters lined sidewalks and parking lots with flags and signs to cheer on the participants.

Before descending onto Texas Avenue the group traveled north on Highway 6 from south Brazos County up to the College Station city limits.

Prior to that, they were gathered in a field alongside the highway to rally, register to vote, and mingle with other Trump supporters.

In all, it’s estimated more than 1,200 people were part of the event that was organized by Luke Holland.

“I posted the idea on Facebook last Monday, and now look at this," exclaimed Holland, in an interview with Rusty Surette before the parade started.

“In all reality, I think this is a good testament to the enthusiasm we have for our president. I post about it online every day but I wanted to let people see in this area, in Bryan and College Station, and Aggieland, how many people really have that enthusiasm,” said Holland. “They just know and feel in their hearts we have a president that’s for us and for our future and we have to have a voice. If [the left and left-wing media] is going to have all that against him, we’re going to let the American people show our love for him.”

“This is America, you’re not going to see out here any violence. It’s just people loving on each other, saying we love our president and being proud about that and that’s it," said Holland.

Holland said continuing to participate in events like this will hopefully keep voter enthusiasm up all the way to election day.

