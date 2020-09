NFL Aggies Week 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. 30 Aggies are currently active on NFL rosters. Here’s some of their highlights:

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 7 catches 104 YDS. 1 TD catch. 31-17 win over Carolina.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 18/24 239 YDS. 4 TDS. 12 rush YDS. 33-30 win over Jacksonville.

Josh Reynolds WR (L.A. Rams) - 2 catches 33 YDS. 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 2 catches 57 YDS. 3 rush YDS. 1 punt return (4 YDS). 30-15 win over Washington.

Tyrel Dodson Linebacker (Buffalo) - First career start. 8 tackles (1 for loss), 2 pass deflections. 31-28 win over Miami.

Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 2 tackles. 42-21 win over Detroit.

Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 1 tackle. 40-39 win over Atlanta.

Josh Lambo Kicker (Jacksonville) - 1/1 FG (35 YDS), 3/4 XPs. 33-30 loss to Tennessee.

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 5 punts (44.4 YDS/punt). 1 punt inside 20. 31-13 loss to San Francisco.

THURSDAY:

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, 3 QB hits. 35-30 win over Cincinnati.

Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 3/3 FGs (43 long), 3/3 XPs. 35-30 loss to Cleveland.

