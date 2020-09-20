Advertisement

Plane crash kills four in Leon County

The plane went down near Hilltop Lakes stables Sunday morning.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) - Four people have died in a plane crash near Hilltop Lakes in Leon County Sunday.

According to DPS officers, the passengers took off near Austin and were heading to Louisiana when the plane started to have engine issues. The aircraft was attempting to make an emergency landing at Hilltop Lakes Airport when it crashed near Hilltop Lakes stables around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say the pilot had been in contact with the FAA before the crash, saying the plane was having engine problems.

KBTX will update this story with more information as it is received.

