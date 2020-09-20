Advertisement

Second-half Surge Sends Aggies to 3-0 Win at Ole Miss

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mississippi – After taking a half to knock the rust off, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled away in the second stanza to secure a 3-0 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in Saturday evening’s season-starting soiree.

Addie McCain registered the brace with two goals in a span of eight minutes. Laney Carroll added her first career goal. The Maroon & White got assists from Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez.

The Aggies spun their wheels early on, getting flagged for offside on seven occasions in the first half. They still managed to hold a 7-4 edge in shots and 3-1 advantage in corner kicks with the momentum building heading into the intermission.

The cork popped out of the bottle in the second half, as the Maroon & White overwhelmed the Rebels. Texas A&M held decisive advantages in shots (10-5) and corner kicks (5-1).

A strong effort in goal by Shantel Hutton and a pair of point blank post shots by Ole Miss led to the season-opening shutout. Hutton made six saves record her ninth career clean sheet.

Texas A&M moved to 23-5 all-time in season openers, including 3-0 when lifting the lid with a league tilt. The Aggies improved to 7-2-2 all-time against the Rebels.

The Maroon & White return to action next Sunday when they host the Auburn Tigers in the home opener at Ellis Field. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

50′ – With the entire ride side of the pitch to work with, Olivieri sent a pass to an unmarked McCain. McCain entered the penalty box just right of the arc and ripped a right-footed shot from eight yards out to the left of the keeper. A&M 1, OM 0.

58′ –Lopez slotted a diagonal pass to McCain, who was once again working the right side. McCain drippled to nine yards out and lofted a ball over the keeper for the brace. A&M 2, 0M 0.

61′ – Carroll worked the ball down to the left corner. She then toyed with her marking defender before dribbling to the left corner of the 6-yard box where she blasted a shot inside the post for her first career goal. A&M 3, OM 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action next Sunday when they host the Auburn Tigers for the home opener at Ellis Field. First kick is slated for 3 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Post-match comments from Coach G Guerrieri may be found on Twitter.com/AggieSoccer, the official twitter feed of Texas A&M soccer.

Latest News

Sports

A&M Consolidated gets win over Bryan

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 Saturday night in a non-district volleyball match at Viking Gym.

Sports

College Station takes care of crosstown rivals Bryan in 4 sets

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Astros’ Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Latest News

Sports

College Station takes care of crosstown rivals Bryan in 4 sets

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The College Station volleyball team beat Bryan 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 at Viking Gym Saturday afternoon.

Sports

Aggies Place Third, Fifth at Season-Opening SEC Preview

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Cross Country men’s and women’s teams opened their 2020 seasons at the SEC Preview Meet on Saturday at the University Club on the LSU Campus.

Sports

Texas A&M Launches Dynamic 12th Man Mobile App

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Athletics, in partnership with SIDEARM Sports, launched a new mobile app, 12th Man Mobile Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health, allowing Aggie fans around the world to stay connected and up-to-date on all things Texas A&M.

Sports

Lady Cougars place 3rd in Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / College Station Cougar Cross Country
The College Station girls cross country team traveled to Tomball for the Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational on Friday morning.

Sports

Navasota drops homecoming game 12-0 to Huffman Hargrave

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Navasota Rattlers lost to Huffman Hargrave 12-0 for their homecoming game Friday Night at Rattler Stadium.

Sports

Iola wins 1st district game of the season against Burton

Updated: 21 hours ago
Iola beat Burton in a district matchup Friday night by a score of 18 to 7.