Second-half Surge Sends Aggies to 3-0 Win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Mississippi – After taking a half to knock the rust off, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled away in the second stanza to secure a 3-0 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in Saturday evening’s season-starting soiree.

Addie McCain registered the brace with two goals in a span of eight minutes. Laney Carroll added her first career goal. The Maroon & White got assists from Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez.

The Aggies spun their wheels early on, getting flagged for offside on seven occasions in the first half. They still managed to hold a 7-4 edge in shots and 3-1 advantage in corner kicks with the momentum building heading into the intermission.

The cork popped out of the bottle in the second half, as the Maroon & White overwhelmed the Rebels. Texas A&M held decisive advantages in shots (10-5) and corner kicks (5-1).

A strong effort in goal by Shantel Hutton and a pair of point blank post shots by Ole Miss led to the season-opening shutout. Hutton made six saves record her ninth career clean sheet.

Texas A&M moved to 23-5 all-time in season openers, including 3-0 when lifting the lid with a league tilt. The Aggies improved to 7-2-2 all-time against the Rebels.

SCORING SUMMARY

50′ – With the entire ride side of the pitch to work with, Olivieri sent a pass to an unmarked McCain. McCain entered the penalty box just right of the arc and ripped a right-footed shot from eight yards out to the left of the keeper. A&M 1, OM 0.

58′ –Lopez slotted a diagonal pass to McCain, who was once again working the right side. McCain drippled to nine yards out and lofted a ball over the keeper for the brace. A&M 2, 0M 0.

61′ – Carroll worked the ball down to the left corner. She then toyed with her marking defender before dribbling to the left corner of the 6-yard box where she blasted a shot inside the post for her first career goal. A&M 3, OM 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action next Sunday when they host the Auburn Tigers for the home opener at Ellis Field. First kick is slated for 3 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

