Stars open with win over Bolts

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - The Dallas Stars have opened the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the Lightning, thanks to their goaltender.

Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH'-bihn) made 22 of his 35 saves in the third period to protect the lead. Khudobin blanked the Lightning after Yanni Gourde (YAH'-nee gohrd) tied the game 12:32 into the contest.

The Stars took just four shots over the final 28 minutes, yet scored on three as Jamie Oleskiak (oh-LEK'-see-ak) untied the game with 7 ½ minutes left in the second period. Joel Kiviranta (yool kih-vih-RAHN'-tah) made it 3-1 with 28 seconds remaining in the second.

Jason Dickinson’s empty-netter iced the victory for the Stars, who take on Tampa Bay Monday night.

