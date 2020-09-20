Tropical Storm Beta brings in weekend rain chances

Despite the haze in the sky from wildfire smoke, Saturday was beautiful in terms of temperatures and lack of humidity. We’ll enjoy another pleasant night where you’ll want to have the windows open before the humidity returns Sunday. This is all out ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. As of the evening update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was stationary and struggling with the dry air we’re experiencing here filling into the storm to keep the storm less organized.

We’ll have to keep close eyes on any shifts to the forecast track over the next 24 hours, but with a lowered intensity track as it approaches the Texas coast ahead of landfall forecast along the Middle Texas Coast early Tuesday morning, our direct impacts here closer to home look to be lowered. Winds at time may gust upwards of 30 mph or greater, and we’ll likely see some tropical downpours drifting through as early as Sunday through Wednesday as this storm lingers near the area which will lead to locally higher rainfall closer to the coast. However, any subtle shifts that may happen (and likely will) could shift some of these threats in the coming days. It’s best to stay alerted to the latest forecast changes. For now, Flash Flood Watch for Austin, Waller, and Montgomery Counties goes into effect Sunday at 7am and lingers through 7pm Tuesday.

Saturday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Scattered rain from Tropical Storm Beta. Low: 69. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain from Tropical Storm Beta. High: 74. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

