Tropical Storm Beta trudging toward Texas Coast; minor impacts begin Sunday in the Brazos Valley

Tropical storm expected to crawl out of the Gulf Tuesday before turning east-northeast
10am Sunday forecast for Tropical Storm Beta
10am Sunday forecast for Tropical Storm Beta
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There has been little change with Tropical Storm Beta through the weekend. A recent Hurricane Hunter mission found the wind associated with the storm is holding steady, while the pressure has dropped slightly. While thunderstorms are blossoming at the center, strong upper-level wind is pushing most of that activity to the northeast of it.

As of the 10am advisory, here is the latest for Tropical Storm Beta:

  • Location: 180 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas
  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 60mph
  • Extent of Tropical-Storm-Force Wind: 195 miles (mainly northeast of center)
  • Movement: West-northwest at 3 mph
  • Minimum Pressure: 996 mb

Beta is fighting against dry air -- north and west of the center -- and fairly strong upper-level wind blowing across the storm to the northeast. That wind is expected to be enough to keep Beta from strengthening but not enough to weaken or dissipate it before making landfall near Matagorda Bay early Tuesday morning. Once inland, this system is expected to weaken, but proximity to the coast will continue a heavy rain and flood concern along and south of I-10.

Tropical storm conditions are already impacting parts of the Upper Texas and Lousiana Coast Sunday morning. Gusts over 30mph have been noted from Galvestion to Lake Charles. Those winds are expected to spread westward toward more of the Texas Coast later Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Odds for Tropical-Storm-Force wind in Bryan / College Station
Odds for Tropical-Storm-Force wind in Bryan / College Station

Below: The yellow circle is the extent that tropical-storm-force wind is forecast to encompass as Beta arrives and then moves inland. Due to the upper-level wind pattern, most of that wind is expected to remain to the northeast of the center. Once inland, that wind field will shrink as Beta slowly weakens. As of now, the odds for tropical-storm-force wind are LOW for the Brazos Valley’s 16 county area. Higher gusts 39mph or higher are anticipated to remain just south of the area.

Forecast for tropical-storm-force wind as Beta moves inland to Texas over the next next 48 to 72 hours
Forecast for tropical-storm-force wind as Beta moves inland to Texas over the next next 48 to 72 hours

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY:

Overall, major impacts to the Brazos Valley should be minimal. Breezy-to-gusty wind and scattered rain are in the forecast locally from Sunday through Wednesday. Here is a breakdown of the coming days:

  • SUNDAY: A sunny and comfortable start slowly starts to become muddled as cloud cover spreads in from the south. Overall rain chance is low, but not ruled out. Passing, light showers may drift by for some after 3pm. Scattered, passing rain at times is anticipated through the overnight hours. Wind gusts 20-25mph are expected.
  • MONDAY: Rain is expected to sweep through the Brazos Valley at times. While not a washout, heavier bands could produce passing, tropical downpours. While the wind is expected to be gusty at times -- 25-35mph -- these bands could produce squally rain with gusts upwards of 40mph. Rainfall totals could amount between 1/2″ and 1″.
  • TUESDAY: Beta is expected to make landfall near or just east of Matagorda Bay by sunrise. Wind gusts closer to 30-35mph could be possible through the morning, relaxing to 20-25mph by the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms are expected at times, but a weakening Beta could keep most of that rain confined to the south and eastern Brazos Valley. An additional 1″ of rain or more is possible for parts of the area, but not all.

Next complete forecast update from the National Hurricane Center regarding Beta arrives by 4 pm Sunday.

