“Walk A Mile in My Shoes” event held in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police teamed up with event organizer Fabi Payton on Saturday to host “Walk A Mile In My Shoes," where members of the community had the opportunity to walk and talk with Bryan police officers.

Payton hoped the event would bring the community and law enforcement closer. “We can unite to have a closer bond with each other and our police department,” said Payton.

Cornelius Taylor came to walk with the officers. “It’s good to get together at community events as a group of people, but sometimes when you can just sit down and have a one-on-one conversation with people, you’ll be amazed at some of the things that we can learn from each other,” said Taylor.

Bryan Police Chief, Eric Buske, said these types of events are great for both the officers and the community and that they should happen more often.

“I think that anytime we can have positive interactions it’s really a good thing,” said Buske.

Payton said she challenges other police departments and communities to make similar steps towards progress.

“Our community is even greater than I thought," said Payton. “I’ve learned we have a lot of potential to show other communities how to do things differently.”

Here are a few photos from our “Walk A Mile in my Shoes” event! Thank you to everyone who came out and engaged in... Posted by City of Bryan Police Department on Saturday, September 19, 2020

