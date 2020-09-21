Advertisement

Active cases fall below 800, Brazos County Health District confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 21 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 743 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,300 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

76 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 645 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 212 active probable cases and there have been 433 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,102. There have been 60,980 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 446
  • 77802: 438
  • 77803: 1,335
  • 77807: 303
  • 77808: 234
  • 77840: 1,922
  • 77845: 1,310
  • 77859: 2
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin45491
Brazos7436,102
Burleson35327
Grimes801,067
Houston13412
Lee19217
Leon32229
Madison25719
Milam20483
Montgomery1,64510,571
Robertson41292
San Jacinto3224
Trinity2191
Walker1,1483,497
Waller127822
Washington53625

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 467 staffed hospital beds with 165 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 64 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 45 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 491 total cases and 437 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 327 total cases, and 286 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 80 active cases. There have been 1,067 total cases, 956 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 412 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 219 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 175 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 217 cases, with 184 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 32 active cases. The county has 229 total cases, with 191 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 25 active cases. The county has a total of 719 cases with 688 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 483 total cases and 463 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,645 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,571 total cases and 7,083 recovered cases. There are currently 28 people hospitalized, and there have been 136 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 41 active COVID-19 cases, with 292 total cases. Currently, 247 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 224 cases with 212 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has two active cases of COVID-19. The county has 191 total cases with 182 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 3,497 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,148 cases are active in the community and 938 are recovered community cases. 1,411 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 127 active cases of COVID-19. There are 822 total cases and 695 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 625 total cases with 524 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 35 new cases and 318 active cases on Sept. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 1,364 positive cases, 40,3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 64,431 active cases and 609,210 recoveries. There have been 688,534 total cases reported and 5,593,488 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,893 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 123,264 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 20 at 2:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

News

COVID in Context: To continue reopening, coronavirus hospitalization can’t exceed 15%. How close is the Brazos Valley?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing areas with 15% or less COVID-19 hospitalization to reopen most businesses to 75% capacity beginning Sep. 21.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WISN Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.

National

Over 10 million people under weather warnings ahead of TS Beta

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.

National

Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is using the sudden Supreme Court vacancy to reinforce his argument that the upcoming election should be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s handling of health care and the coronavirus.

National

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday.

Coronavirus

28 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.