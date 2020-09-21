Aggies caught off guard, but are understanding of teammates Ausbon and Hines opting-out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally game week for Texas A&M football as they prepare to host Vanderbilt on Saturday. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies will be down a few players after the recent decisions to opt-out from Linebacker Anthony Hines and Wide Receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

Fisher and the team reacted Monday, saying they’re understanding of the personal decisions by Hines and Ausbon to sit out the season. “We’d love to have them, but at the same time, we understand and respect everything they do. Both guys are outstanding. They’re students, they’re outstanding people, and have done a great job for us,” said Fisher.

Senior Quarterback Kellen Mond said it can be a little difficult managing the buy-in mentality on the team while still supporting those who choose to opt out. “I guess at times it can be challenging especially when some of the guys that opt out are my best friends. But I’m pretty understanding, able to communicate with them and understand what their mindset is. With guys we have and way certain guys have bought in I think it’s gone really well. Can see it in practices. Looking forward to it getting even better going into week one and on from there,” said Mond.

“Recently with Hines, I was honestly shocked and surprised. But it is what it is. I have high expectations for him. I know he will do great things outside of football this year,” said Running Back Ainias Smith.

“I was a little surprised. Mental health is very important. He knows everyone on team is 100% behind him. Wish the best for him. Good thing about football is it’s not a one-man sport. It’s a team sport. The team is ready to go. Guys in that room are prepared to play,” said Linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Anthony Hines clarified on social media today that after he lost someone close to him to COIVD-19 3 weeks ago, he made the decision to opt-out of this season due to safety concerns for him and his family, as well as to try and make an impact off the field regarding social injustice. Hines also said he will not be entering the NFL Draft next year as he has 2 years of college football eligibility remaining.

