Advertisement

Aggies caught off guard, but are understanding of teammates Ausbon and Hines opting-out

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally game week for Texas A&M football as they prepare to host Vanderbilt on Saturday. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies will be down a few players after the recent decisions to opt-out from Linebacker Anthony Hines and Wide Receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

Fisher and the team reacted Monday, saying they’re understanding of the personal decisions by Hines and Ausbon to sit out the season. “We’d love to have them, but at the same time, we understand and respect everything they do. Both guys are outstanding. They’re students, they’re outstanding people, and have done a great job for us,” said Fisher.

Senior Quarterback Kellen Mond said it can be a little difficult managing the buy-in mentality on the team while still supporting those who choose to opt out. “I guess at times it can be challenging especially when some of the guys that opt out are my best friends. But I’m pretty understanding, able to communicate with them and understand what their mindset is. With guys we have and way certain guys have bought in I think it’s gone really well. Can see it in practices. Looking forward to it getting even better going into week one and on from there,” said Mond.

“Recently with Hines, I was honestly shocked and surprised. But it is what it is. I have high expectations for him. I know he will do great things outside of football this year,” said Running Back Ainias Smith.

“I was a little surprised. Mental health is very important. He knows everyone on team is 100% behind him. Wish the best for him. Good thing about football is it’s not a one-man sport. It’s a team sport. The team is ready to go. Guys in that room are prepared to play,” said Linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Anthony Hines clarified on social media today that after he lost someone close to him to COIVD-19 3 weeks ago, he made the decision to opt-out of this season due to safety concerns for him and his family, as well as to try and make an impact off the field regarding social injustice. Hines also said he will not be entering the NFL Draft next year as he has 2 years of college football eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Announces 2020 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
n preparation for the return of Aggie Soccer, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

Sports

Bombers Welcome Back Head Coach James Dillard for 2021 Season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are pleased to officially welcome back James Dillard as Head Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Recently named TCL South Division Manager of the Year, Dillard will continue to lead the team in defending the Championship Title.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week four

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week four. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

Sports

Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: 19 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 19 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 2

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. 30 Aggies are currently active on NFL rosters. Here’s some of their highlights:

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Junior Linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on social media Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, a week before the opener against Vanderbilt.

Sports

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.