Boil water notice issued for Gause residents

Officials said a major water leak is the cause of this boil notice.
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUSE, Texas (KBTX) - A boil water notice was issued Monday for customers of the Gause Water System.

Officials said a major water leak is the cause of this boil notice and only affects customers in Gause and East of Gause. They advise all customers to boil water before consumption. They said people could purchase bottled water if they can’t boil water.

Another notice will be sent out, officials said, when the boil order is lifted. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Dori Wilson at (979) 279-6260 or (979) 219-3507.

