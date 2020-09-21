Advertisement

Bombers Welcome Back Head Coach James Dillard for 2021 Season

(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan/College Station, TX - September 21, 2020 - The Brazos Valley Bombers are pleased to officially welcome back James Dillard as Head Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Recently named TCL South Division Manager of the Year, Dillard will continue to lead the team in defending the Championship Title.

Dilliard has been a loyal member of the Bombers family, working two seasons as an Assistant Coach prior to his Head Coach debut in the 2020 summer league. Dillard also embodies the community-centered values of the league, as he spends the off-season as Head Coach for Bryan High School’s baseball team.

Dillard concluded the 2020 season with one of their strongest statistical standings, featuring the pitching staff’s low ERA of 3.91. Dillard also invested in the team’s .265 batting average, seeing 184 runs across the duration of the summer. These batting averages were not only the best in the League’s South Division, but additionally were only topped by two teams out of the North Division lineup.

“2020 was a very exciting summer and with the TCL being one of the only leagues playing, the talent level was probably the deepest the TCL has ever had, so much top notch talent on each team,” Dillard said. “It was also one of the most challenging summers because of all the new teams that had joined our league, each team brought something different to the table in regards to talent and each team like I mentioned earlier were really good 1-9 in the line-up.”

Following previous Head Coach Brian Nelson’s promotion to TCL Commissioner, Dillard did well to carry on the heart and work ethic of the Brazos Valley Bombers. Going into the 2021 summer season, the staff and players will look to defend the TCL Championship Title and Bombers namesake.

“No doubt the challenges in 2021 will be even bigger than we faced in 2020 and as the league continues to grow the competition also gets better and that is good for the TCL and for each team involved. With the winning tradition that the Bombers have established here in the TCL, we as coaches' never take anything for granted and each Bomber team realizes the responsibility and tradition that goes along with wearing a Bombers uniform and in 2021 that will be no different. I’m excited about year number four with the Bombers and continuing to be able to work with both Uri and Chris and the rest of the Bombers staff.”

For tickets and information on the Bombers 2021 season, go to www.bvbombers.com or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Bombers, follow us on social media: facebook.com/bvbombers | Twitter: @BV_Bombers | Instagram: bvbombers.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Announces 2020 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
n preparation for the return of Aggie Soccer, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week four

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week four. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

Sports

Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: 18 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Latest News

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 18 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. 30 Aggies are currently active on NFL rosters. Here’s some of their highlights:

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Junior Linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on social media Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, a week before the opener against Vanderbilt.

Sports

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Sports

Stars open with win over Bolts

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Stars have opened the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the Lightning, thanks to their goaltender.