Bombers Welcome Back Head Coach James Dillard for 2021 Season

Bryan/College Station, TX - September 21, 2020 - The Brazos Valley Bombers are pleased to officially welcome back James Dillard as Head Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Recently named TCL South Division Manager of the Year, Dillard will continue to lead the team in defending the Championship Title.

Dilliard has been a loyal member of the Bombers family, working two seasons as an Assistant Coach prior to his Head Coach debut in the 2020 summer league. Dillard also embodies the community-centered values of the league, as he spends the off-season as Head Coach for Bryan High School’s baseball team.

Dillard concluded the 2020 season with one of their strongest statistical standings, featuring the pitching staff’s low ERA of 3.91. Dillard also invested in the team’s .265 batting average, seeing 184 runs across the duration of the summer. These batting averages were not only the best in the League’s South Division, but additionally were only topped by two teams out of the North Division lineup.

“2020 was a very exciting summer and with the TCL being one of the only leagues playing, the talent level was probably the deepest the TCL has ever had, so much top notch talent on each team,” Dillard said. “It was also one of the most challenging summers because of all the new teams that had joined our league, each team brought something different to the table in regards to talent and each team like I mentioned earlier were really good 1-9 in the line-up.”

Following previous Head Coach Brian Nelson’s promotion to TCL Commissioner, Dillard did well to carry on the heart and work ethic of the Brazos Valley Bombers. Going into the 2021 summer season, the staff and players will look to defend the TCL Championship Title and Bombers namesake.

“No doubt the challenges in 2021 will be even bigger than we faced in 2020 and as the league continues to grow the competition also gets better and that is good for the TCL and for each team involved. With the winning tradition that the Bombers have established here in the TCL, we as coaches' never take anything for granted and each Bomber team realizes the responsibility and tradition that goes along with wearing a Bombers uniform and in 2021 that will be no different. I’m excited about year number four with the Bombers and continuing to be able to work with both Uri and Chris and the rest of the Bombers staff.”

