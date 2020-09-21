Brazos County COVID testing canceled Monday due to inclement weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has canceled Monday’s COVID-19 testing scheduled at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church due to inclement weather.

Testing will resume Tuesday at 12 p.m. and continue through Friday, 12 - 8 p.m. each day.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1505 Dansby Street, Bryan.

No appointment or symptoms are required for testing. Bring a photo ID or other form of identification.

