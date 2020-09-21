Brazos County COVID testing canceled Monday due to inclement weather
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has canceled Monday’s COVID-19 testing scheduled at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church due to inclement weather.
Testing will resume Tuesday at 12 p.m. and continue through Friday, 12 - 8 p.m. each day.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1505 Dansby Street, Bryan.
No appointment or symptoms are required for testing. Bring a photo ID or other form of identification.
